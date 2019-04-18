Tata Sponge Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 254.07 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.07 crore in March 2019 up 4.34% from Rs. 243.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.37 crore in March 2019 down 47.82% from Rs. 46.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.24 crore in March 2019 down 46.44% from Rs. 73.27 crore in March 2018.

Tata Sponge EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 30.33 in March 2018.

Tata Sponge shares closed at 778.35 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.28% returns over the last 6 months and -31.29% over the last 12 months.