Tata Sponge Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 704.59 crore, up 170.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Sponge Iron are:
Net Sales at Rs 704.59 crore in June 2019 up 170.02% from Rs. 260.94 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.00 crore in June 2019 down 288.8% from Rs. 45.55 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.31 crore in June 2019 down 9.47% from Rs. 72.14 crore in June 2018.
Tata Sponge shares closed at 778.35 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.36% returns over the last 6 months and 0.92% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Sponge Iron
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|704.59
|254.07
|260.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|704.59
|254.07
|260.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|634.88
|187.94
|174.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-154.98
|4.48
|-3.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.77
|11.87
|10.18
|Depreciation
|79.55
|2.91
|2.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|154.79
|25.50
|19.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.42
|21.37
|57.39
|Other Income
|41.18
|14.96
|11.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.24
|36.33
|69.28
|Interest
|67.68
|0.30
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-81.92
|36.03
|68.97
|Exceptional Items
|-19.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-100.94
|36.03
|68.97
|Tax
|-14.94
|11.66
|23.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-86.00
|24.37
|45.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-86.00
|24.37
|45.55
|Equity Share Capital
|15.40
|15.40
|15.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-55.84
|15.82
|29.58
|Diluted EPS
|-55.84
|15.82
|29.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-55.84
|15.82
|29.58
|Diluted EPS
|-55.84
|15.82
|29.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited