Tata Sponge Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 216.21 crore, up 29.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 216.21 crore in September 2018 up 29.33% from Rs. 167.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.63 crore in September 2018 up 0.04% from Rs. 27.62 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.91 crore in September 2018 down 14.11% from Rs. 31.33 crore in September 2017.

Tata Sponge EPS has increased to Rs. 17.95 in September 2018 from Rs. 17.93 in September 2017.

Tata Sponge shares closed at 805.80 on October 11, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.51% returns over the last 6 months and -11.43% over the last 12 months.