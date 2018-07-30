App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 02:36 PM IST

Tata Sponge consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 260.94 crore

Tata Sponge Iron has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 260.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 45.56 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Tata Sponge Iron has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 260.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 45.56 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 175.02 crore and net profit was Rs 30.57 crore.
Tata Sponge shares closed at 886.55 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 6.86% over the last 12 months.
Tata Sponge Iron
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 260.94 243.50 175.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 260.94 243.50 175.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 174.37 144.05 126.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.43 2.21 -20.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.18 11.30 9.80
Depreciation 2.86 2.97 3.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.57 24.35 21.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.39 58.62 35.43
Other Income 11.90 11.67 10.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.29 70.29 45.69
Interest 0.31 0.33 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.98 69.96 45.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.98 69.96 45.23
Tax 23.42 23.27 14.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.56 46.69 30.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.56 46.69 30.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.56 46.69 30.57
Equity Share Capital 15.40 15.40 15.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.58 30.32 19.85
Diluted EPS 29.58 30.32 19.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.58 30.32 19.85
Diluted EPS 29.58 30.32 19.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:26 pm

tags #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Tata Sponge #Tata Sponge Iron

