Tata Sponge consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 260.94 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 260.94 243.50 175.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 260.94 243.50 175.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 174.37 144.05 126.33 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.43 2.21 -20.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.18 11.30 9.80 Depreciation 2.86 2.97 3.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.57 24.35 21.22 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.39 58.62 35.43 Other Income 11.90 11.67 10.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.29 70.29 45.69 Interest 0.31 0.33 0.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.98 69.96 45.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 68.98 69.96 45.23 Tax 23.42 23.27 14.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.56 46.69 30.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.56 46.69 30.57 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.56 46.69 30.57 Equity Share Capital 15.40 15.40 15.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.58 30.32 19.85 Diluted EPS 29.58 30.32 19.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.58 30.32 19.85 Diluted EPS 29.58 30.32 19.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited