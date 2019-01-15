Tata Sponge Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 260.83 crore, Up 21.62% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Sponge Iron are: Net Sales at Rs 260.83 crore in December 2018 Up 21.62% from Rs. 214.47 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.81 crore in December 2018 Down 25.53% from Rs. 36.00 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.32 crore in December 2018 Down 22.49% from Rs. 59.76 crore in December 2017. Tata Sponge EPS has Decreased to Rs. 17.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 23.38 in December 2017. Tata Sponge shares closed at 780.80 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.87% returns over the last 6 months and -35.69% over the last 12 months. Tata Sponge Iron Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 260.83 216.21 214.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 260.83 216.21 214.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 192.04 154.34 129.23 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.05 -3.96 7.76 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.23 10.58 10.12 Depreciation 2.91 2.90 3.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.16 25.44 19.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.44 26.91 45.02 Other Income 15.97 14.88 11.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.41 41.79 56.67 Interest 2.11 0.30 2.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.30 41.49 54.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.30 41.49 54.34 Tax 14.49 13.86 18.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.81 27.63 36.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.81 27.63 36.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.81 27.63 36.00 Equity Share Capital 15.40 15.40 15.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.41 17.95 23.38 Diluted EPS 17.41 17.95 23.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.41 17.95 23.38 Diluted EPS 17.41 17.95 23.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 15, 2019 10:33 am