Tata Sponge Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 260.83 crore, Up 21.62% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 260.83 216.21 214.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 260.83 216.21 214.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 192.04 154.34 129.23 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.05 -3.96 7.76 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.23 10.58 10.12 Depreciation 2.91 2.90 3.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.16 25.44 19.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.44 26.91 45.02 Other Income 15.97 14.88 11.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.41 41.79 56.67 Interest 2.11 0.30 2.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.30 41.49 54.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.30 41.49 54.34 Tax 14.49 13.86 18.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.81 27.63 36.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.81 27.63 36.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.81 27.63 36.00 Equity Share Capital 15.40 15.40 15.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.41 17.95 23.38 Diluted EPS 17.41 17.95 23.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.41 17.95 23.38 Diluted EPS 17.41 17.95 23.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --