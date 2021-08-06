MARKET NEWS

Tata Power's net profit zooms 74% to Rs 466 crore in June quarter

The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 268.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, according to a BSE filing.

August 06, 2021 / 07:03 PM IST
 
 
Tata Power's consolidated net profit jumps nearly 74 per cent to Rs 465.69 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 268.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, according to a BSE filing.

Total income during April-June 2021 increased to Rs 10,145.89 crore, compared with Rs 6,540.42 crore in the year-ago period.
