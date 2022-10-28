Tata Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,552.15 crore, up 147.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,552.15 crore in September 2022 up 147.57% from Rs. 1,838.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,200.23 crore in September 2022 down 35.99% from Rs. 1,875.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,347.07 crore in September 2022 up 31.58% from Rs. 1,023.74 crore in September 2021.

Tata Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.86 in September 2021.

Tata Power shares closed at 225.85 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.