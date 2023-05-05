English
    Tata Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,050.54 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Tata Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,050.54 crore in March 2023 down 2.22% from Rs. 3,119.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.89 crore in March 2023 down 93.8% from Rs. 2,288.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 878.96 crore in March 2023 down 59.09% from Rs. 2,148.36 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.16 in March 2022.

    Tata Power shares closed at 203.85 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -16.78% over the last 12 months.

    The Tata Power Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,050.545,296.173,119.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,050.545,296.173,119.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel1,801.58----
    Employees Cost224.31181.16219.32
    Depreciation301.82288.65287.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses628.204,204.242,648.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.63622.12-35.19
    Other Income482.511,730.251,896.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax577.142,352.371,861.10
    Interest569.18538.81527.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.961,813.561,333.27
    Exceptional Items143.47199.85-12.58
    P/L Before Tax151.432,013.411,320.69
    Tax9.54509.07-967.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities141.891,504.342,288.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.891,504.342,288.30
    Equity Share Capital319.56319.56319.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.454.707.16
    Diluted EPS0.454.707.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.454.707.16
    Diluted EPS0.454.707.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am