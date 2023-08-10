English
    Tata Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,192.24 crore, up 7.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Tata Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,192.24 crore in June 2023 up 7.52% from Rs. 4,828.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 446.41 crore in June 2023 up 5.92% from Rs. 421.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,672.66 crore in June 2023 up 101.59% from Rs. 829.72 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

    Tata Power shares closed at 234.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.

    The Tata Power Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,192.243,050.544,828.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,192.243,050.544,828.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel--1,801.58--
    Employees Cost190.43224.31176.91
    Depreciation289.88301.82290.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,772.58628.204,543.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax939.3594.63-182.50
    Other Income443.43482.51721.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,382.78577.14539.11
    Interest597.76569.18562.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax785.027.96-23.74
    Exceptional Items-186.47143.47441.18
    P/L Before Tax598.55151.43417.44
    Tax152.149.54-4.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities446.41141.89421.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period446.41141.89421.44
    Equity Share Capital319.56319.56319.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.451.32
    Diluted EPS1.400.451.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.451.32
    Diluted EPS1.400.451.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

