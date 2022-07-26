 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,828.92 crore, up 165.56% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,828.92 crore in June 2022 up 165.56% from Rs. 1,818.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 421.44 crore in June 2022 up 112.81% from Rs. 198.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.72 crore in June 2022 down 14.17% from Rs. 966.71 crore in June 2021.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2021.

Tata Power shares closed at 232.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and 89.64% over the last 12 months.

Tata Power Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,828.92 3,119.95 1,818.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,828.92 3,119.95 1,818.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 176.91 219.32 156.67
Depreciation 290.61 287.26 146.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,543.90 2,648.56 1,121.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -182.50 -35.19 393.57
Other Income 721.61 1,896.29 426.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 539.11 1,861.10 820.06
Interest 562.85 527.83 388.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.74 1,333.27 431.54
Exceptional Items 441.18 -12.58 -30.05
P/L Before Tax 417.44 1,320.69 401.49
Tax -4.00 -967.61 203.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 421.44 2,288.30 198.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 421.44 2,288.30 198.04
Equity Share Capital 319.56 319.56 319.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 7.16 0.53
Diluted EPS 1.32 7.18 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 7.16 0.53
Diluted EPS 1.32 7.16 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
