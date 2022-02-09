Tata Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,147.20 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,147.20 crore in December 2021 up 29.54% from Rs. 1,657.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.67 crore in December 2021 down 91.53% from Rs. 574.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 599.30 crore in December 2021 down 50.05% from Rs. 1,199.81 crore in December 2020.

Tata Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.66 in December 2020.

Tata Power shares closed at 234.85 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.85% returns over the last 6 months and 169.48% over the last 12 months.