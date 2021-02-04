Tata Power Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,657.59 crore, down 14.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,657.59 crore in December 2020 down 14.21% from Rs. 1,932.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 574.52 crore in December 2020 up 8178.39% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,199.81 crore in December 2020 up 61.99% from Rs. 740.67 crore in December 2019.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Tata Power shares closed at 84.20 on February 03, 2021 (NSE)