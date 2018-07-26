App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 1,769cr led by one-time gain

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was down 8.5 percent at Rs 1,771 crore and margin was down 600 bps at 24.2 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tata Power Company has reported consolidated Q1FY19 net profit at Rs 1,769 crore, which includes one-time gain on sale of its investments of Rs 1,897 crore.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 391 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 14 percent at Rs 7,313 crore against Rs 6,415 crore.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was down 8.5 percent at Rs 1,771 crore and margin was down 600 bps at 24.2

percent.

The company's profit before one-time gain stood at Rs 441.1 crore against Rs 633 crore.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the company has sold investments in Tata Communications and Panatone Finvest (associate companies), for Rs 1,897 crore.

At 14:35 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 71.90, up Rs 4.10, or 6.05 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 02:42 pm

