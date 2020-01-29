Tata Power net up 11.76% at Rs 245.64cr in Q3

The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 219.79 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, a BSE filing said.
Tata Power on January 29 posted an 11.76 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 245.64 crore for the third quarter of 2019-20 compared to the year-ago period.
Total income, however, declined to Rs 7,136.04 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 7,997.42 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's consolidated net profit in April-December this fiscal was Rs 827.25 crore compared to Rs 2,377.9 crore year ago.
