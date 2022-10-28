English
    Tata Power net profit rises 85 pc to Rs 935 crore in July-September quarter

    The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 505.66 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated. The total income of the company rose to Rs 14,181.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 10,187.33 crore a year ago.

    PTI
    October 28, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

    Tata Power on Friday reported about an 85 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 935.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenue.


    The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 505.66 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated. The total income of the company rose to Rs 14,181.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 10,187.33 crore a year ago.


    Tata Power’s PAT (profit after tax or net profit) has increased for the 12th consecutive quarter, demonstrating the effectiveness of its business strategy, the company said in a statement.

    ”We have witnessed a strong performance from all of our business clusters – Generation, Transmission, Distribution, including Odisha, and Renewables. The fact that our PAT has increased for 12th consecutive quarters demonstrates the strong foundations upon which each of these businesses have been built,” Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said in the statement.

