Tata Power falls 7% to hit two month low

Shares of Tata Power Co fell as much as 7% to hit a two month low tracking a fall in local equity markets.

The stock touched a low of Rs 223 -- a level last seen on 8 March 2022. Since 6 April, Tata Power has declined 20% while Sensex and Nifty lost around 9% each.

Tata Power's March quarter (Q4FY22) adjusted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 653 crore (up 66.3% on year) came 4% above estimate of Rs 632 crore primarily on account of higher dividend income and tax benefit from Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) merger in standalone business (PAT at Rs 1770 crore versus net loss of Rs 159 crore a year ago) and good performance from renewable energy (RE) business.

Coal mining performance was disappointing with 36% sequential decline in PAT at Rs 397 crore owing to lower volumes and lower gross margin as January sales were restricted to domestic customers at capped price of $70/tonne and March volumes were impacted by heavy rainfall.

Mundra reported net loss of Rs 484 crore due to high fuel under-recoveries at Rs 1/unit and lower plant load factor.

"Tata Power’s focus on business restructuring (CGPL merger) and focus on high growth RE business and entry into power transmission would play a crucial role for sustained earnings growth and improved earnings quality (expect return on equity to improve to 12% in FY24 versus only 7.8% in FY22). Additionally, management’s business restructuring plans to increase share of high growth RE business would drive sustained improvement in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) scores. Moreover, a potential agreement with states for full pass-through of fuel cost would improve earnings growth outlook and support balance sheet deleveraging plan," said Sharekhan in a note to its investors.

The management said Tata Power is in advanced discussions with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam and in talks with other states to implement supplementary power purchase agreements (PPAs) for full coal cost pass-through from January 1, 2022.

The company has secured extension of Indonesian coal mining licence for 10 years with revised royalty and taxation norms, which would have a largely neutral impact on profits from coal business, they said.

Management expects solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) margin to improve as it looks at contract manufacturing in India and new project factors in revised pricing terms for solar modules.

"We value Tata Power RE assets at Rs 144 per share on FY24E based on our SOTP (sum of the parts) valuation while other non-RE businesses are at Rs 114. We upgrade our rating to accumulate from reduce due to an 18% fall in the stock price since April 22 and maintain our target of Rs 258," said Elara Capital in a note to investors.