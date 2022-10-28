 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,030.72 crore, up 43.02% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,030.72 crore in September 2022 up 43.02% from Rs. 9,810.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 819.09 crore in September 2022 up 94.32% from Rs. 421.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,910.79 crore in September 2022 down 6.37% from Rs. 2,040.75 crore in September 2021.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2021.

Tata Power shares closed at 225.85 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.

Tata Power Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,030.72 14,495.48 9,810.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,030.72 14,495.48 9,810.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 650.17 957.31 530.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.30 24.10 5.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -93.11 -4.05 -36.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 916.38 939.52 802.03
Depreciation 837.63 822.01 771.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,786.54 10,895.21 6,845.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 922.81 861.38 892.47
Other Income 150.35 143.30 377.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,073.16 1,004.68 1,269.58
Interest 1,051.76 1,026.04 946.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.40 -21.36 323.19
Exceptional Items 132.05 280.42 -308.29
P/L Before Tax 153.45 259.06 14.90
Tax 437.67 178.52 132.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -284.22 80.54 -117.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -284.22 80.54 -117.18
Minority Interest -116.09 -88.94 -84.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1,219.40 803.00 622.84
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 819.09 794.60 421.51
Equity Share Capital 319.56 319.56 319.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 2.48 1.32
Diluted EPS 2.57 2.48 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 2.48 1.32
Diluted EPS 2.57 2.48 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Tata Power #Tata Power Company
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.