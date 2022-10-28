Tata Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,030.72 crore, up 43.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,030.72 crore in September 2022 up 43.02% from Rs. 9,810.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 819.09 crore in September 2022 up 94.32% from Rs. 421.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,910.79 crore in September 2022 down 6.37% from Rs. 2,040.75 crore in September 2021.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2021.

Tata Power shares closed at 225.85 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.