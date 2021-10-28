Tata Power Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,810.22 crore, up 18.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,810.22 crore in September 2021 up 18.34% from Rs. 8,289.81 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 421.51 crore in September 2021 up 50.75% from Rs. 279.61 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,040.75 crore in September 2021 down 5.21% from Rs. 2,152.99 crore in September 2020.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2020.

Tata Power shares closed at 224.25 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 128.94% returns over the last 6 months and 322.32% over the last 12 months.