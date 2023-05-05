English
    Tata Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,453.76 crore, up 4.13% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Tata Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,453.76 crore in March 2023 up 4.13% from Rs. 11,959.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 777.73 crore in March 2023 up 54.58% from Rs. 503.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,799.25 crore in March 2023 up 31.54% from Rs. 2,127.99 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

    Tata Power shares closed at 203.85 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -16.78% over the last 12 months.

    The Tata Power Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,453.7614,129.1211,959.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,453.7614,129.1211,959.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,379.18895.641,720.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.538.2216.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks118.4022.29-137.03
    Power & Fuel6,139.428,170.085,947.10
    Employees Cost851.19917.17959.43
    Depreciation926.30853.26845.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,024.331,780.941,584.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,001.411,481.521,022.88
    Other Income871.54272.83259.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,872.951,754.351,282.28
    Interest1,195.561,098.291,014.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax677.39656.06267.68
    Exceptional Items301.57--145.70
    P/L Before Tax978.96656.06413.38
    Tax219.26811.88-561.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities759.70-155.82975.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----467.83
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period759.70-155.82507.19
    Minority Interest-161.08-107.12-129.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates179.111,207.96125.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates777.73945.02503.11
    Equity Share Capital319.56319.56319.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.432.951.58
    Diluted EPS2.432.951.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.432.951.58
    Diluted EPS2.432.951.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

