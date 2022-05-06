Tata Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,959.96 crore, up 18.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,959.96 crore in March 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 10,127.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 503.11 crore in March 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 392.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,127.99 crore in March 2022 up 38.12% from Rs. 1,540.70 crore in March 2021.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

Tata Power shares closed at 247.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)