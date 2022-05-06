 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,959.96 crore, up 18.1% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,959.96 crore in March 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 10,127.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 503.11 crore in March 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 392.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,127.99 crore in March 2022 up 38.12% from Rs. 1,540.70 crore in March 2021.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

Tata Power shares closed at 247.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Tata Power Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,959.96 10,913.14 10,127.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11,959.96 10,913.14 10,127.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,720.64 969.06 2,773.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.58 18.58 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -137.03 -41.57 27.24
Power & Fuel 5,947.10 6,120.58 2,311.86
Employees Cost 959.43 970.21 707.81
Depreciation 845.71 758.12 663.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,584.65 1,242.52 2,861.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,022.88 875.64 782.33
Other Income 259.40 105.59 95.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,282.28 981.23 877.42
Interest 1,014.60 952.60 890.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 267.68 28.63 -13.07
Exceptional Items 145.70 101.80 127.47
P/L Before Tax 413.38 130.43 114.40
Tax -561.64 236.60 -107.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 975.02 -106.17 222.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -467.83 -- -89.23
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 507.19 -106.17 132.96
Minority Interest -129.26 -126.08 -88.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates 125.18 658.06 348.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 503.11 425.81 392.94
Equity Share Capital 319.56 319.56 319.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.33 1.10
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.33 1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.33 1.10
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.33 1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 6, 2022 10:42 pm
