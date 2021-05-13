Tata Power Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,127.39 crore, up 52.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,127.39 crore in March 2021 up 52.96% from Rs. 6,620.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.94 crore in March 2021 down 2.4% from Rs. 402.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,540.70 crore in March 2021 down 12.11% from Rs. 1,752.91 crore in March 2020.

Tata Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2020.

Tata Power shares closed at 109.35 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.67% returns over the last 6 months and 285.04% over the last 12 months.