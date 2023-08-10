Tata Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,213.29 crore, up 4.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,213.29 crore in June 2023 up 4.95% from Rs. 14,495.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 972.49 crore in June 2023 up 22.39% from Rs. 794.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,215.01 crore in June 2023 up 76% from Rs. 1,826.69 crore in June 2022.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2022.

Tata Power shares closed at 234.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.