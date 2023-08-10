English
    Tata Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,213.29 crore, up 4.95% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Tata Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,213.29 crore in June 2023 up 4.95% from Rs. 14,495.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 972.49 crore in June 2023 up 22.39% from Rs. 794.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,215.01 crore in June 2023 up 76% from Rs. 1,826.69 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2022.

    Tata Power shares closed at 234.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.

    The Tata Power Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,213.2912,453.7614,495.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15,213.2912,453.7614,495.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials990.101,379.18957.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.7513.5324.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-87.72118.40-4.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost975.14851.19939.52
    Depreciation893.44926.30822.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,382.438,163.7510,895.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,050.151,001.41861.38
    Other Income271.42871.54143.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,321.571,872.951,004.68
    Interest1,221.411,195.561,026.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,100.16677.39-21.36
    Exceptional Items24.72301.57280.42
    P/L Before Tax1,124.88978.96259.06
    Tax334.58219.26178.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities790.30759.7080.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period790.30759.7080.54
    Minority Interest-168.48-161.08-88.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates350.67179.11803.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates972.49777.73794.60
    Equity Share Capital319.56319.56319.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.432.48
    Diluted EPS3.042.432.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.432.48
    Diluted EPS3.042.432.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023

