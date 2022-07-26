 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,495.48 crore, up 45.42% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,495.48 crore in June 2022 up 45.42% from Rs. 9,968.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 794.60 crore in June 2022 up 103.21% from Rs. 391.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,826.69 crore in June 2022 down 27% from Rs. 2,502.33 crore in June 2021.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2021.

Tata Power shares closed at 232.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and 89.64% over the last 12 months.

Tata Power Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,495.48 11,959.96 9,968.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,495.48 11,959.96 9,968.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 957.31 1,720.64 612.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.10 16.58 8.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.05 -137.03 15.94
Power & Fuel -- 5,947.10 --
Employees Cost 939.52 959.43 736.35
Depreciation 822.01 845.71 747.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,895.21 1,584.65 6,270.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 861.38 1,022.88 1,577.27
Other Income 143.30 259.40 177.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,004.68 1,282.28 1,755.13
Interest 1,026.04 1,014.60 945.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.36 267.68 809.70
Exceptional Items 280.42 145.70 -137.45
P/L Before Tax 259.06 413.38 672.25
Tax 178.52 -561.64 572.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.54 975.02 99.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -467.83 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.54 507.19 99.73
Minority Interest -88.94 -129.26 -74.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates 803.00 125.18 365.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 794.60 503.11 391.03
Equity Share Capital 319.56 319.56 319.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.58 1.13
Diluted EPS 2.48 1.58 1.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.58 1.13
Diluted EPS 2.48 1.58 1.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Tata Power #Tata Power Company
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.