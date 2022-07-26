Tata Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,495.48 crore, up 45.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,495.48 crore in June 2022 up 45.42% from Rs. 9,968.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 794.60 crore in June 2022 up 103.21% from Rs. 391.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,826.69 crore in June 2022 down 27% from Rs. 2,502.33 crore in June 2021.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2021.

Tata Power shares closed at 232.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and 89.64% over the last 12 months.