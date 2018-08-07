Tata Power consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 7,313.41 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 7,313.41 7,895.23 6,968.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7,313.41 7,895.23 6,968.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 210.57 401.16 95.85 Purchase of Traded Goods 99.17 156.72 4.99 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.07 2.96 -9.33 Power & Fuel 4,286.08 4,711.45 4,021.21 Employees Cost 334.07 347.25 333.52 Depreciation 600.61 645.36 585.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 586.66 787.94 691.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,170.18 842.39 1,245.46 Other Income 89.77 64.11 31.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,259.95 906.50 1,276.74 Interest 1,012.96 897.51 928.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 246.99 8.99 348.13 Exceptional Items 1,722.47 1,202.75 -243.75 P/L Before Tax 1,969.46 1,211.74 104.38 Tax 569.58 -96.45 263.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,399.88 1,308.19 -158.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -33.66 -112.91 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,366.22 1,195.28 -158.63 Minority Interest -64.21 -- -57.09 Share Of P/L Of Associates 368.90 282.22 379.50 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,670.91 1,477.50 163.78 Equity Share Capital 270.50 270.50 270.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.07 5.08 -0.50 Diluted EPS 6.07 5.08 -0.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.07 5.08 -0.50 Diluted EPS 6.07 5.08 -0.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited