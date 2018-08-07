Tata Power consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 7,313.41 crore

Tata Power Company has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 7,313.41 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,670.91 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs -33.66 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 6,968.62 crore and net profit was Rs 163.78 crore.
Tata Power shares closed at 71.85 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.22% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.
Tata Power Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
7,313.41
7,895.23
6,968.62
Other Operating Income
--
--
--
Total Income From Operations
7,313.41
7,895.23
6,968.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
210.57
401.16
95.85
Purchase of Traded Goods
99.17
156.72
4.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
26.07
2.96
-9.33
Power & Fuel
4,286.08
4,711.45
4,021.21
Employees Cost
334.07
347.25
333.52
Depreciation
600.61
645.36
585.68
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
586.66
787.94
691.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
1,170.18
842.39
1,245.46
Other Income
89.77
64.11
31.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
1,259.95
906.50
1,276.74
Interest
1,012.96
897.51
928.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
246.99
8.99
348.13
Exceptional Items
1,722.47
1,202.75
-243.75
P/L Before Tax
1,969.46
1,211.74
104.38
Tax
569.58
-96.45
263.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
1,399.88
1,308.19
-158.63
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
-33.66
-112.91
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
1,366.22
1,195.28
-158.63
Minority Interest
-64.21
--
-57.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates
368.90
282.22
379.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates
1,670.91
1,477.50
163.78
Equity Share Capital
270.50
270.50
270.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
6.07
5.08
-0.50
Diluted EPS
6.07
5.08
-0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
6.07
5.08
-0.50
Diluted EPS
6.07
5.08
-0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)