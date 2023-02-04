 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,129.12 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Tata Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,129.12 crore in December 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 10,913.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 945.02 crore in December 2022 up 121.93% from Rs. 425.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,607.61 crore in December 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 1,739.35 crore in December 2021.

The Tata Power Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,129.12 14,030.72 10,913.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14,129.12 14,030.72 10,913.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 895.64 650.17 969.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.22 10.30 18.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.29 -93.11 -41.57
Power & Fuel 8,170.08 -- 6,120.58
Employees Cost 917.17 916.38 970.21
Depreciation 853.26 837.63 758.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,780.94 10,786.54 1,242.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,481.52 922.81 875.64
Other Income 272.83 150.35 105.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,754.35 1,073.16 981.23
Interest 1,098.29 1,051.76 952.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 656.06 21.40 28.63
Exceptional Items -- 132.05 101.80
P/L Before Tax 656.06 153.45 130.43
Tax 811.88 437.67 236.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -155.82 -284.22 -106.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -155.82 -284.22 -106.17
Minority Interest -107.12 -116.09 -126.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1,207.96 1,219.40 658.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 945.02 819.09 425.81
Equity Share Capital 319.56 319.56 319.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 2.57 1.33
Diluted EPS 2.95 2.57 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 2.57 1.33
Diluted EPS 2.95 2.57 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited