    Tata Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,129.12 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Tata Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14,129.12 crore in December 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 10,913.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 945.02 crore in December 2022 up 121.93% from Rs. 425.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,607.61 crore in December 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 1,739.35 crore in December 2021.

    The Tata Power Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,129.1214,030.7210,913.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14,129.1214,030.7210,913.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials895.64650.17969.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.2210.3018.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.29-93.11-41.57
    Power & Fuel8,170.08--6,120.58
    Employees Cost917.17916.38970.21
    Depreciation853.26837.63758.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,780.9410,786.541,242.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,481.52922.81875.64
    Other Income272.83150.35105.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,754.351,073.16981.23
    Interest1,098.291,051.76952.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax656.0621.4028.63
    Exceptional Items--132.05101.80
    P/L Before Tax656.06153.45130.43
    Tax811.88437.67236.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-155.82-284.22-106.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-155.82-284.22-106.17
    Minority Interest-107.12-116.09-126.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1,207.961,219.40658.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates945.02819.09425.81
    Equity Share Capital319.56319.56319.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.952.571.33
    Diluted EPS2.952.571.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.952.571.33
    Diluted EPS2.952.571.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited