Tata Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,129.12 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,129.12 crore in December 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 10,913.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 945.02 crore in December 2022 up 121.93% from Rs. 425.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,607.61 crore in December 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 1,739.35 crore in December 2021.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2021.

