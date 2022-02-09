Tata Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,913.14 crore, up 43.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,913.14 crore in December 2021 up 43.63% from Rs. 7,597.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 425.81 crore in December 2021 up 71.55% from Rs. 248.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,739.35 crore in December 2021 down 6.21% from Rs. 1,854.52 crore in December 2020.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2020.

Tata Power shares closed at 234.85 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.85% returns over the last 6 months and 169.48% over the last 12 months.