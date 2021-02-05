Tata Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,597.91 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,597.91 crore in December 2020 up 7.45% from Rs. 7,071.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.21 crore in December 2020 up 38.77% from Rs. 178.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,854.52 crore in December 2020 down 0.83% from Rs. 1,869.98 crore in December 2019.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2019.

Tata Power shares closed at 89.60 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.28% returns over the last 6 months and 58.87% over the last 12 months.