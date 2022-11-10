Tata Motors Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,946.78 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,946.78 crore in September 2022 up 35.93% from Rs. 10,996.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.59 crore in September 2022 up 55.62% from Rs. 659.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 747.93 crore in September 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 424.90 crore in September 2021.

Tata Motors shares closed at 433.15 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -15.01% over the last 12 months.