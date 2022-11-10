English
    Tata Motors Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,946.78 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14,946.78 crore in September 2022 up 35.93% from Rs. 10,996.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.59 crore in September 2022 up 55.62% from Rs. 659.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 747.93 crore in September 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 424.90 crore in September 2021.

    Tata Motors shares closed at 433.15 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -15.01% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,850.9714,793.1210,890.06
    Other Operating Income95.8181.32105.96
    Total Income From Operations14,946.7814,874.4410,996.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9,674.4010,525.857,256.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,513.011,655.951,183.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks349.83-919.23-26.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost964.431,062.85886.25
    Depreciation446.13422.98432.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-252.78-243.87-209.66
    Other Expenses2,145.022,190.131,682.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.74179.78-209.08
    Other Income195.06210.77201.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax301.80390.55-7.78
    Interest549.35528.80530.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-247.55-138.25-538.72
    Exceptional Items-4.04-1.43-33.16
    P/L Before Tax-251.59-139.68-571.88
    Tax41.0041.353.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-292.59-181.03-575.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----83.65
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-292.59-181.03-659.33
    Equity Share Capital765.98765.93765.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.76-0.47-1.72
    Diluted EPS-0.76-0.47-1.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.76-0.47-1.72
    Diluted EPS-0.76-0.47-1.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:38 am