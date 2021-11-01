Tata Motors Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,996.02 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,996.02 crore in September 2021 up 13.74% from Rs. 9,668.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 659.33 crore in September 2021 up 45.62% from Rs. 1,212.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.90 crore in September 2021 up 12.14% from Rs. 378.90 crore in September 2020.

Tata Motors shares closed at 483.70 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)