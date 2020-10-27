Tata Motors Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,668.10 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,668.10 crore in September 2020 down 3.32% from Rs. 10,000.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,212.45 crore in September 2020 up 5.42% from Rs. 1,281.97 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 378.90 crore in September 2020 up 556.01% from Rs. 83.09 crore in September 2019.

Tata Motors shares closed at 133.65 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 77.61% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.