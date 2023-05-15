Tata Motors Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore in March 2023 up 16.17% from Rs. 17,338.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,695.56 crore in March 2023 up 552.13% from Rs. 413.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,296.59 crore in March 2023 up 81.96% from Rs. 1,262.15 crore in March 2022.

Tata Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 7.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

Tata Motors shares closed at 515.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.96% returns over the last 6 months and 38.58% over the last 12 months.