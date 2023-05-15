English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Motors Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20,142.13 crore in March 2023 up 16.17% from Rs. 17,338.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,695.56 crore in March 2023 up 552.13% from Rs. 413.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,296.59 crore in March 2023 up 81.96% from Rs. 1,262.15 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 7.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    Tata Motors shares closed at 515.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.96% returns over the last 6 months and 38.58% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,961.6115,793.9817,224.61
    Other Operating Income180.52--113.66
    Total Income From Operations20,142.1315,793.9817,338.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,910.5810,115.9811,036.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,809.361,583.001,605.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,119.34-65.25870.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,022.07972.28875.60
    Depreciation467.57430.18457.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----261.85
    Other Expenses2,226.121,867.212,145.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,587.09890.58608.97
    Other Income241.93173.18195.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,829.021,063.76804.29
    Interest465.93503.43491.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,363.09560.33312.54
    Exceptional Items-277.24-0.11141.55
    P/L Before Tax1,085.85560.22454.09
    Tax-1,609.7154.0340.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,695.56506.19413.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,695.56506.19413.35
    Equity Share Capital766.02766.01765.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.031.311.07
    Diluted EPS7.021.311.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.031.311.07
    Diluted EPS7.021.311.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
