Tata Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,338.27 crore, down 13.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,338.27 crore in March 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 20,045.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.35 crore in March 2022 down 74.88% from Rs. 1,645.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,262.15 crore in March 2022 down 26.78% from Rs. 1,723.68 crore in March 2021.

Tata Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in March 2021.

Tata Motors shares closed at 372.30 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)