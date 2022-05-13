 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,338.27 crore, down 13.51% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,338.27 crore in March 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 20,045.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.35 crore in March 2022 down 74.88% from Rs. 1,645.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,262.15 crore in March 2022 down 26.78% from Rs. 1,723.68 crore in March 2021.

Tata Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in March 2021.

Tata Motors shares closed at 372.30 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Tata Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17,224.61 12,259.02 19,826.57
Other Operating Income 113.66 93.76 219.33
Total Income From Operations 17,338.27 12,352.78 20,045.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,036.46 8,499.61 12,914.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,605.80 1,342.76 2,058.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 870.43 -188.35 387.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 875.60 918.10 1,081.76
Depreciation 457.86 452.12 964.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -261.85 -233.09 -257.82
Other Expenses 2,145.00 1,746.38 2,396.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 608.97 -184.75 499.52
Other Income 195.32 138.74 260.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 804.29 -46.01 759.52
Interest 491.75 535.55 614.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 312.54 -581.56 144.66
Exceptional Items 141.55 -0.09 1,545.62
P/L Before Tax 454.09 -581.65 1,690.28
Tax 40.74 53.84 44.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 413.35 -635.49 1,645.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 811.34 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 413.35 175.85 1,645.69
Equity Share Capital 765.88 765.86 765.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 0.45 4.37
Diluted EPS 1.07 0.44 4.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 0.45 4.37
Diluted EPS 1.07 0.44 4.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Motors
first published: May 13, 2022 11:47 am
