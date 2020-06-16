Tata Motors Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,732.87 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,732.87 crore in March 2020 down 47.56% from Rs. 18,561.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,871.05 crore in March 2020 down 4687.11% from Rs. 106.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 673.88 crore in March 2020 down 141.88% from Rs. 1,608.93 crore in March 2019.

Tata Motors shares closed at 100.50 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.56% returns over the last 6 months and -36.69% over the last 12 months.