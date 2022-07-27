 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,874.44 crore, up 24.95% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,874.44 crore in June 2022 up 24.95% from Rs. 11,904.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 181.03 crore in June 2022 up 86.29% from Rs. 1,320.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 813.53 crore in June 2022 up 179.37% from Rs. 291.20 crore in June 2021.

Tata Motors shares closed at 441.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 51.39% over the last 12 months.

Tata Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14,793.12 17,224.61 11,818.31
Other Operating Income 81.32 113.66 85.88
Total Income From Operations 14,874.44 17,338.27 11,904.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10,525.85 11,036.46 8,813.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,655.95 1,605.80 1,723.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -919.23 870.43 -1,401.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,062.85 875.60 1,180.41
Depreciation 422.98 457.86 959.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -243.87 -261.85 -203.92
Other Expenses 2,190.13 2,145.00 1,747.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 179.78 608.97 -913.97
Other Income 210.77 195.32 245.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 390.55 804.29 -668.16
Interest 528.80 491.75 621.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -138.25 312.54 -1,289.26
Exceptional Items -1.43 141.55 -24.89
P/L Before Tax -139.68 454.09 -1,314.15
Tax 41.35 40.74 6.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -181.03 413.35 -1,320.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -181.03 413.35 -1,320.74
Equity Share Capital 765.93 765.88 765.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 1.07 -3.45
Diluted EPS -0.47 1.07 -3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 1.07 -3.45
Diluted EPS -0.47 1.07 -3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
