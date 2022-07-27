Tata Motors Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,874.44 crore, up 24.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,874.44 crore in June 2022 up 24.95% from Rs. 11,904.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 181.03 crore in June 2022 up 86.29% from Rs. 1,320.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 813.53 crore in June 2022 up 179.37% from Rs. 291.20 crore in June 2021.

Tata Motors shares closed at 441.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 51.39% over the last 12 months.