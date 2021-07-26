Tata Motors Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11,904.19 crore, up 343.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,904.19 crore in June 2021 up 343.05% from Rs. 2,686.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,320.74 crore in June 2021 up 39.71% from Rs. 2,190.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.20 crore in June 2021 up 139.96% from Rs. 728.69 crore in June 2020.

Tata Motors shares closed at 295.55 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.49% returns over the last 6 months and 190.61% over the last 12 months.