Tata Motors Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11,904.19 crore, up 343.05% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 11,904.19 crore in June 2021 up 343.05% from Rs. 2,686.87 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,320.74 crore in June 2021 up 39.71% from Rs. 2,190.64 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.20 crore in June 2021 up 139.96% from Rs. 728.69 crore in June 2020.
Tata Motors shares closed at 295.55 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.49% returns over the last 6 months and 190.61% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Motors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,818.31
|19,826.57
|2,634.14
|Other Operating Income
|85.88
|219.33
|52.73
|Total Income From Operations
|11,904.19
|20,045.90
|2,686.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8,813.14
|12,914.62
|1,173.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,723.01
|2,058.95
|457.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,401.54
|387.76
|309.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,180.41
|1,081.76
|966.74
|Depreciation
|959.36
|964.16
|859.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-203.92
|-257.82
|-177.70
|Other Expenses
|1,747.70
|2,396.95
|820.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-913.97
|499.52
|-1,722.91
|Other Income
|245.81
|260.00
|134.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-668.16
|759.52
|-1,588.58
|Interest
|621.10
|614.86
|552.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,289.26
|144.66
|-2,141.38
|Exceptional Items
|-24.89
|1,545.62
|-48.88
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,314.15
|1,690.28
|-2,190.26
|Tax
|6.59
|44.59
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,320.74
|1,645.69
|-2,190.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,320.74
|1,645.69
|-2,190.64
|Equity Share Capital
|765.81
|765.81
|719.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|4.37
|-6.09
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|4.37
|-6.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|4.37
|-6.09
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|4.37
|-6.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
