Tata Motors Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13,351.91 crore, down 20.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,351.91 crore in June 2019 down 20.54% from Rs. 16,803.11 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.10 crore in June 2019 down 108.18% from Rs. 1,187.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,176.80 crore in June 2019 down 55.8% from Rs. 2,662.53 crore in June 2018.

Tata Motors shares closed at 178.50 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.77% returns over the last 6 months and -31.03% over the last 12 months.