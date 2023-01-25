Tata Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,793.98 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,793.98 crore in December 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 12,352.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.19 crore in December 2022 up 187.85% from Rs. 175.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,493.94 crore in December 2022 up 267.87% from Rs. 406.11 crore in December 2021.