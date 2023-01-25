 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,793.98 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,793.98 crore in December 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 12,352.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.19 crore in December 2022 up 187.85% from Rs. 175.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,493.94 crore in December 2022 up 267.87% from Rs. 406.11 crore in December 2021.

Tata Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,793.98 14,850.97 12,259.02
Other Operating Income -- 95.81 93.76
Total Income From Operations 15,793.98 14,946.78 12,352.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10,115.98 9,674.40 8,499.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,583.00 1,513.01 1,342.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.25 349.83 -188.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 972.28 964.43 918.10
Depreciation 430.18 446.13 452.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -252.78 -233.09
Other Expenses 1,867.21 2,145.02 1,746.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 890.58 106.74 -184.75
Other Income 173.18 195.06 138.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,063.76 301.80 -46.01
Interest 503.43 549.35 535.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 560.33 -247.55 -581.56
Exceptional Items -0.11 -4.04 -0.09
P/L Before Tax 560.22 -251.59 -581.65
Tax 54.03 41.00 53.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 506.19 -292.59 -635.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 811.34
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 506.19 -292.59 175.85
Equity Share Capital 766.01 765.98 765.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 -0.76 0.45
Diluted EPS 1.31 -0.76 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 -0.76 0.45
Diluted EPS 1.31 -0.76 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited