Tata Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,793.98 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,793.98 crore in December 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 12,352.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.19 crore in December 2022 up 187.85% from Rs. 175.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,493.94 crore in December 2022 up 267.87% from Rs. 406.11 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,793.9814,850.9712,259.02
    Other Operating Income--95.8193.76
    Total Income From Operations15,793.9814,946.7812,352.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,115.989,674.408,499.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,583.001,513.011,342.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.25349.83-188.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost972.28964.43918.10
    Depreciation430.18446.13452.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---252.78-233.09
    Other Expenses1,867.212,145.021,746.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax890.58106.74-184.75
    Other Income173.18195.06138.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,063.76301.80-46.01
    Interest503.43549.35535.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax560.33-247.55-581.56
    Exceptional Items-0.11-4.04-0.09
    P/L Before Tax560.22-251.59-581.65
    Tax54.0341.0053.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities506.19-292.59-635.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----811.34
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period506.19-292.59175.85
    Equity Share Capital766.01765.98765.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.31-0.760.45
    Diluted EPS1.31-0.760.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.31-0.760.45
    Diluted EPS1.31-0.760.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited