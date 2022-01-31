Tata Motors Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,352.78 crore, down 15.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,352.78 crore in December 2021 down 15.57% from Rs. 14,630.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.85 crore in December 2021 up 127.56% from Rs. 638.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.11 crore in December 2021 down 61.75% from Rs. 1,061.62 crore in December 2020.

Tata Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2020.

Tata Motors shares closed at 497.30 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.53% returns over the last 6 months and 77.86% over the last 12 months.