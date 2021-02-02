Tata Motors Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14,630.60 crore, up 34.93% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 14,630.60 crore in December 2020 up 34.93% from Rs. 10,842.91 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 638.04 crore in December 2020 up 38.62% from Rs. 1,039.51 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,061.62 crore in December 2020 up 240.22% from Rs. 312.04 crore in December 2019.
Tata Motors shares closed at 279.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 147.32% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Motors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,507.50
|9,591.18
|10,668.44
|Other Operating Income
|123.10
|76.92
|174.47
|Total Income From Operations
|14,630.60
|9,668.10
|10,842.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9,814.79
|6,107.98
|5,697.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,656.30
|1,317.20
|1,280.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-591.50
|-174.86
|1,063.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,105.89
|1,058.60
|1,018.27
|Depreciation
|947.64
|909.92
|853.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-180.02
|-201.99
|-260.28
|Other Expenses
|1,970.17
|1,424.25
|2,082.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-92.67
|-773.00
|-892.93
|Other Income
|206.65
|241.98
|351.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|113.98
|-531.02
|-541.42
|Interest
|656.22
|634.67
|478.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-542.24
|-1,165.69
|-1,019.96
|Exceptional Items
|-58.30
|-46.36
|-3.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-600.54
|-1,212.05
|-1,023.85
|Tax
|37.50
|0.40
|15.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-638.04
|-1,212.45
|-1,039.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-638.04
|-1,212.45
|-1,039.51
|Equity Share Capital
|719.54
|719.54
|719.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|-3.37
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|-3.37
|-3.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|-3.37
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|-3.37
|-3.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
