Tata Motors Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14,630.60 crore, up 34.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,630.60 crore in December 2020 up 34.93% from Rs. 10,842.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 638.04 crore in December 2020 up 38.62% from Rs. 1,039.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,061.62 crore in December 2020 up 240.22% from Rs. 312.04 crore in December 2019.

Tata Motors shares closed at 279.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 147.32% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.