Tata Motors Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,842.91 crore, down 33.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,842.91 crore in December 2019 down 33.1% from Rs. 16,207.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,039.51 crore in December 2019 down 268.31% from Rs. 617.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.04 crore in December 2019 down 82.49% from Rs. 1,782.02 crore in December 2018.

Tata Motors shares closed at 186.20 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.64% over the last 12 months.