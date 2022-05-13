English
    Tata Motors shares jump nearly 9% after Q4 earnings

    Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 992.05 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, amid challenges of semiconductors shortage and rising inflation.

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
    Tata Motors | Representative image

    Shares of Tata Motors rallied nearly 9 percent on Friday, a day after the company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

    The stock jumped 8.67 percent to end at Rs 404.35 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 11.73 percent to Rs 415.75. At the NSE, it zoomed 8.51 percent to settle at Rs 404 apiece.

    In traded volume terms, 29.42 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 7.14 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

    The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,585.34 crore in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Its total consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 78,439.06 crore in the fourth quarter, as against Rs 88,627.90 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

    On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 413.35 crore in the period under review, as against a net profit of Rs 1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,338.27 crore in the fourth quarter, as compared to Rs 13,480.42 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Tata Motors said.



    PTI
