Tata Motors reports loss of Rs 217 crore for Q2FY20; JLR segment looks up

Tata Motors on October 25 reported a 79 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net loss at Rs 216.6 crore for the September quarter of FY2020.

A CNBC-TV18 poll projected a loss of Rs 990 crore for the company in Q2FY20.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,048.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The company's British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover posted a pre-tax loss of 395 million pounds.

The group's consolidated revenue came in at Rs 65,432 crore, lower than Rs 71,981.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The sales number, however, was higher than CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 63,434 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 7,045 crore against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 5,401 crore, while consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 10.8 percent.

The company said growth continues to be affected by subdued demand, higher axle loads, liquidity stress, low freight availability for cargo operators and general economic slowdown.

However, the performance of Land Rover improved during Q2FY20 as the revenue of this segment improved 8 percent to 6 billion pounds.

Jaguar's EBITDA margin stood at 13.8 percent which is among the highest in the last 16 quarters, the company claimed. EBIT margin came at 4.8 percent.

"Jaguar Land Rover has returned to profitability and revenue growth. This is a testament to the fundamental strength of our business, our award-winning products, new technologies and operating efficiencies. We will continue our product offensive, broadening our range of electrified vehicles on the journey towards our Destination Zero future," said Ralf Speth, JLR Chief Executive.

Standalone revenue of the company stood at Rs 10,000.5 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 9,462 crore.

Standalone net loss came at Rs 1,282 crore for Q2FY20 against the profit of Rs 109,14 crore in Q2FY19. On standalone terms, wholesales (including exports) decreased by 44.1 percent to 106,349 units and revenue decreased 44 percent to nearly 10,000 crore in Q2FY20.

The company said it suffered a pre-tax loss at 1.270 crore in Q2FY20 against pre-tax profit of Rs 150 crore in Q2FY19 due to adverse mix from M&HCV volume decline, stock correction and negative operating leverage.