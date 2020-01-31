App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors Q3 beats estimates; here are highlights from the analyst call

China retails have come back strongly with growth of 24% YoY against overall decline of 2.3% YoY in JLR retails

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors has announced its Q3 numbers on January 30 and the numbers were ahead of street estimates as it reported consolidated net profit at Rs 1,738.30 crore against a loss of Rs 26,992.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 71,676.1 crore in Q3FY20, falling almost 7 percent YoY against Rs 76,915.94 crore in Q3FY19.

Here are key highlights from Tata Motors' earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Close

The management expects the company’s retail sales will outperform the industry based on new product launches and recovery in existing market.

related news

The company is working on to reduce the material cost and systematically reviewing 34 components.

China retails have come back strongly with growth of 24% YoY against overall decline of 2.3% YoY in JLR retails.

The company's market share stands at 43%.

The company has reduced the system stock by 19000 units and has 18 days of stocks at dealer’s level.

The retail volumes were down by 13% YoY while wholesale volumes were down by 22% YoY.

The company is working on market develop to expand the customer base in the fleet segment for Tigor EV.

It expect free cash flow to become positive from FY22 onwards.

The capex of Rs 4,500 crore in FY20 to be spent on BS-VI and new products.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Results #Tata Motors

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.