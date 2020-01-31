Tata Motors Q3 beats estimates; here are highlights from the analyst call

Tata Motors has announced its Q3 numbers on January 30 and the numbers were ahead of street estimates as it reported consolidated net profit at Rs 1,738.30 crore against a loss of Rs 26,992.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 71,676.1 crore in Q3FY20, falling almost 7 percent YoY against Rs 76,915.94 crore in Q3FY19.

Here are key highlights from Tata Motors' earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

The management expects the company’s retail sales will outperform the industry based on new product launches and recovery in existing market.

The company is working on to reduce the material cost and systematically reviewing 34 components.

China retails have come back strongly with growth of 24% YoY against overall decline of 2.3% YoY in JLR retails.

The company's market share stands at 43%.

The company has reduced the system stock by 19000 units and has 18 days of stocks at dealer’s level.

The retail volumes were down by 13% YoY while wholesale volumes were down by 22% YoY.

The company is working on market develop to expand the customer base in the fleet segment for Tigor EV.

It expect free cash flow to become positive from FY22 onwards.