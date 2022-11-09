Tata Motors Q2 Preview | Revenue may rise 12.6%, but analysts divided over profit

Atomobile major Tata Motors is expected to register a healthy topline growth but analysts are divided on the bottomline. While some anticipate a sharp fall in net losses quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), others hope to see a marginal rise in net profit.

Analysts estimate a revenue growth of anything between 6 percent and 12.6 percent on-quarter, and for losses to contract by nearly 87 percent or profits to grow marginally over the same period. Consolidated revenue is expected to be between Rs 76,188 crore and Rs 80,927 crore, and net losses is forecast to shrink to Rs 775.5 crore or net profits to increase up to Rs 324 crore.

On a year-on-year basis, the revenue growth is expected to be anywhere between 24 percent and 31.9 percent.

JLR weakness

HDFC Securities’ institutional research team stated in their October 13 report that they expected Tata Motors to post a loss again in Q2 on a consolidated basis because of the weak performance of JLR.

Though JLR reported a 4-5 percent improvement in wholesale volumes QoQ with 75,000 units (excluding China JV), it still missed the management’s guidance of 90,000 units. While the volume numbers were disappointing, the analysts expect JLR’s margin to improve QoQ to 11.5 percent, with improved mix and favourable currency.

The brokerage’s analysts also said that Tata Motors’ domestic commercial vehicle (CV) business would remain stable QoQ.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities forecast that consolidated net profits will rise marginally to Rs 317.9 crore. They see a 120bps QoQ improvement in the EBITDA margin of domestic PV business, to touch 7.4 percent, because of operating leverage and raw-material tailwinds.

On a consolidated basis, the analysts expect net sales to rise by 12.9 percent QoQ to Rs 80,972 crore and EBITDA to rise 147.5 percent to touch Rs 7,872.4 crore.

With JLR, volume growth has missed the analysts’ QoQ volume growth forecast of 18 percent but the analysts expect EBITDA margin to improve by 510 bps QoQ to touch 11.3 percent. They expect this margin improvement “due to operating leverage benefits and favorable geographical mix (higher mix of China) and favorable model mix (higher mix of Land Rover)”.

The analysts expect Tata Motors’ standalone business revenues to decline by 1% QoQ, led by 1 percent decline in average selling price (ASP) due to inferior mix. “Overall, we expect EBITDA margin (of Tata Motors’ standalone) to improve to 5.6 percent in 2QFY23 from 4.7% in 1QFY23 led by RM (raw material price cooling) benefits,” they said in a note.

