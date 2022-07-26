Tata Motors Q1 preview | Consolidated net loss to narrow on-year; sales growth muted

Tata Motors Limited is expected to report another quarter of weak performance on July 27, as the company continues to reel under supply-side challenges at home and abroad.

The weakness in the June quarter will be driven by Tata Motors subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover whose operations have been bogged down by the shortage of semiconductors as well as the COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The automobile maker is expected to report a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,263 crore in the quarter ended June from Rs 4,406 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an average of five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

The narrowing of the loss is likely a result of improvement in the India business, which has been bolstered by strong demand as well as price hikes undertaken by the company in the reporting quarter.

Tata Motors is expected to report a mere 5 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 69,932.7 crore largely because of an improvement in the average selling price of its vehicles rather a meaningful growth in volumes.

The company’s India and JLR production has been constrained by limited availability of semiconductors even as the company insists demand has been robust both at home and abroad. The India business will get a boost from the surge in demand for commercial vehicles with the reopening of the economy.

On a sequential basis, however, the performance of the company is likely to deteriorate. Analysts expect the automaker's topline to decline 11 percent, while net loss is likely to widen.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities in a note said that volumes are likely to fall 16 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

On the operating side, Tata Motors’ year-on-year performance will benefit from price hikes undertaken by the company over the past year. Consolidated operating profit is likely to jump 36 percent on-year to Rs 7,170 crore for the quarter ended June, according to the Moneycontrol poll.

On a sequential basis, however, Tata Motors’ operating performance will feel the pinch of higher raw material costs as operating profit is expected to fall 18 percent on-quarter.

At 12.02 pm, Tata Motors was trading 1.6 percent lower on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 442.60.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.